Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts ‘sexy back’

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring with a glamorous picture flaunting her “sexy back” on social media. She posted two pictures on Instagram on Friday. In the first one, sporting a short bob haircut, minimum make-up the “Kick” actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long lashes and orange lip-tint.

In the second, Jacqueline’s toned back is towards the camera, captioned: “You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow.”

Speaking about her work, the actress recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill.

Jacqueline has her date diary full as she has several releases coming up.

She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.