Jacqueline Fernandez hopes her fitness programme motivates people

Jacqueline Fernandez, announced her own fitness programme, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans, hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who announced her own fitness programme on her Instagram account on Sunday, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans and hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.

Talking to IANS about her She Rox fitness programme, Jacqueline says, “I’m happy to launch this Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!”

The actress reveals that these exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows.

“Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it’s great to be able to be able to streamline my workout regime, “she says.

The first series in the programme will be called She Rox Cardio, a set of five workouts. The programme will be available on a global fitness community app.  –ians/ym/sdr/

