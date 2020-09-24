Home Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bridal look in a green lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures looking breathtakingly beautiful in a powdery green lehenga with tons of emerald jewellery also designed by the famous Bollywood designer.

By Pooja Tiwari
Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures looking breathtakingly beautiful in a powdery green lehenga with tons of emerald jewellery also designed by the famous Bollywood designer.

Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing in her bridal walk that has been conceptualised by Lubna Adams.

She captioned her picture as, “Can you hear the शहनाई playing or is it just me.”So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection.

️ @fdciofficial. Janhvi was last seen in her first digital release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Check out the Janhvi Kapoor’s bridal photos below.

Enjoyed this vibe 👰

