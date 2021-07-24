Janhvi Kapoor giving us Elsa feels

Adv.

Janhvi Kapoor slaying in stunning light blue dress. While She skipped giving any caption to the picture, she just dropped blue butterfly emoji on the post. Janhvi is seen posing with her back to the camera, wearing a blue dress with ruffles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor commented on her post, calling it ‘amazing’.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress is set to start work on the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Helen.