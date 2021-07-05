Janhvi Kapoor goes bold in white

Adv.

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her bold and beautiful side in a latest photo-op she shared on social media on Monday.

Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white, deep-necked crop top, paired with shorts and a jacket.

She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. For the caption, she chose to put a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film “Dostana 2”.

“Dostana 2” recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the film.

The actress finished the shoot for her film “Good Luck Jerry” earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.

–IANS

dc/vnc