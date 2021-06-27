Janhvi Kapoor is ‘cinnamon gurl’

Adv.
By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture on social media and tagged herself as “cinnamon gurl”. Janhvi posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday. It seems the actress has resumed working as she is seen getting her hair done.

In the image, Janhvi is dressed in a white bathrobe. A person in the background can be seen doing her hair, while she poses for the camera.

“Cinnamon gurl,” Janhvi captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film “Dostana 2”.

The actress finished the shoot for her film “Good Luck Jerry” earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.

After the completion of the shoot, she had jetted off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi.

The actress recently travelled to the Maldives and Udaipur.

