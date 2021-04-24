Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor looking like a dream in bridal photo

Janhvi Kapoor share a bridal photo on her Instagram handle to share a series of photos

By Glamsham Editorial
Adv.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a bridal photo on her Instagram handle to share a series of photos that featured her dressed as a Gen Z bride on a magazine cover, it made headlines and caught the attention of netizens.

While she shared a compassionate note along with the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always.”

Check out the photo below.

Adv.
Previous articleRashami Desai looks playful and cute in this monochrome picture
Next articleArjun Kapoor: Did ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ for my grandparents
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates