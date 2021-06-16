Adv.
Janhvi Kapoor makes a splash with bikini pictures

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes quite a splash with a new set of bikini pictures she posted on Wednesday.

Janhvi wears a white and leopard print bikini in the photograph she posted o n Instagram. She does not reveal details of the shoot or vacation where it was clicked.

In one of the images, Janhvi is seen coming out of the water with the sun se tting behind her. Another picture has the actress running towards the sea. She is seen holding hands with a friend, identified as Orhan Awatramani. The l ast picture has the actress sitting on a rock and gazing at the sea.

“Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting,” she wrote as caption.

Janhvi will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Good Luck Jerry” .

–IANS

'Toofaan' featuring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur to premiere on 16th July
Mallika Dua pens note for mother after immersing her ashes
