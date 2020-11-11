Advtg.
Janhvi Kapoor slays in multicoloured slip dress turning into a fashionable diva

Janhvi took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a blue ensemble and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it!

By Glamsham Editorial
Janhvi Kapoor slays in multicoloured slip dress turning into a fashionable diva 1
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from a fashion photoshoot on her Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but gawk at her beauty and poise.

Comments like, ‘stopped breathing for a second’, ‘I’m loving all your looks a lot’, among others, were left behind by fans on her post wherein she is seen looking ethereal in a figure-flattering blue dress.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a blue ensemble and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it!

🌸

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘Dostana 2’ co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also star in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’. She was last seen in a biopic based on IAF officer Gunjan Saxena.

Her fans and followers have absolutely loved the pictures. Take a look. Her poses and looks are so to the point that it’s hard to believe that she is not from the era.

