Janhvi Kapoor confesses escaping the paparazzi

Star vs Food Season 2 is kickstarted by the Bollywood sensation, Janhvi Kapoor known for her fancy moods and quirks. The Bollywood diva gears up for an intense cooking session as she prepares the most challenging cuisine, a Korean meal for her dear friends on the first episode of Star vs Food season 2.

Janhvi Kapoor took her very first shot at cooking an authentic Korean meal under the guidance of Abhishek Basu, Executive Chef at JW Marriott, Juhu. In partnership with Korea Tourism Organisation, Star vs Food S2 featuring Chef Abhishek Basu planned the lunch spread in consultation with the K-Pop artist AleXa who made a striking appearance in the episode.

Janhvi attempted a Korean rice dish, Bibimbap along with sea food scallion pancakes named Haemul Pajeon. The cooking affair was followed by a successful taste test carried out by Janhvi’s lovely guests and some candid conversations around lesser-known facts about her life!

Sharing a story of Janhvi hiding from the paparazzi, her close friend Namrata Purohit said, “There was this one time, for some reason she didn’t want to get clicked at the gym. So, she told me “Namo, you have to help me, they can’t see me, they can’t click me whatever.” So, we sent her car outside. I felt like a horrible person because those guys outside are actually sweet guys. But it was just like a situation that she needed to get out of that day. So, her car went the other way and the paps followed her , then she jumped into my car and we had gotten out and then we had like this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in a Fast and Furious movie.”

Janhvi added, “Because I wasn’t supposed to be at the gym, I was supposed to be home, tired and sad. They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car and we had to stop at some dingy location and then I had to get back into my car. You know the amount of times I have hid in the trunk of my car? So many times! There’s always a blanket in my car. There’s always a blanket every time I am at a place I am not supposed to be at or with someone I am not supposed to be with.”

On being asked by Chef Basu about having memories of visiting Marriott, Janhvi said, “Ya I have been coming here a lot actually. It’s the first club we became members of. You know the pond by the pool, I used to steal the fish, little orange baby fishes. I used to get like a bucket, and I used to steal the fish and I used to go home. I was like a fish kidnapper.”

Sharing her thoughts on the overall experience of cooking for her friends, Janhvi said, “More than the food and more than me making this meal for them, it was just lovely to be able to do something for them and have them together. I feel like with my busy schedule I am not really able to give my friends the kind of time and attention that I want to so I’m so happy that I was able to do something for them to show my appreciation and I am really happy that we could all do this together.

Watch Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor challenge herself for the first time with one of the most complex cuisines on Star vs Food season 2, premiering on September 8, 2021 only on discovery+