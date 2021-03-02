Janhvi Kapoor slaying in high slit black dress

ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming movie Roohi. For her upcoming film, Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous high slit black dress and looked absolutely fantastic.
She shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Back to Black #Roohi day 3.
In a few pictures shared last night, the actress looks every bit stunning as she picked out a black strappy maxi. She completed her look with a pair of silver strappy heels that balanced out the look perfectly.
Check out the photo below.
