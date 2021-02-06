ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Juhi Chawla, Bhagyashree share a BFF moment

Juhi Chawla posted a couple of pictures posing with Bhagyashree. The latter followed suit and shared the pictures, too, fans were naturally nostalgic.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Chawla posted a couple of Instagram pictures on Saturday, where she is seen posing with Bhagyashree. The latter followed suit and shared the pictures, too, along with almost the same caption. Fans of both actresses were naturally nostalgic.

“Kyunki Maine Pyaar Kiya Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” wrote Juhi as caption with a couple of smileys, along with two images. The first image is from an event while the second picture is clicked inside a plane.

Bhagyashree posted the same pictures later in the day, with the caption: “Kyonki Maine Pyaar Kiya Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Wonderful catching up with my beautiful friend. Caption courtesy @iamjuhichawla.”  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEngland looking to bat another hour on Day 3: Stokes
Next articleTelegram becomes most downloaded app in Jan, highest installs from India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Juhi Chawla explains the price we pay for free stuff (read WhatsApp)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Juhi Chawla on Monday took a jibe at social networking platforms WhatsApp and Facebook at a time when millions of users are abandoning...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla meditating with spiritual leader Sadhguru

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut was in the mood for spiritual nostalgia over the weekend, as she took to social media on Saturday and shared a picture...
Read more
Feature

Teachers Day 2020: Sushmita Sen to Shah Rukh Khan our favorite Iconic Bollywood Teachers that we adore

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Somewhere, some time in our lives we have all met teachers who remind us of the gorgeous Ms. Chandni from ‘Main Hoon Na’, or Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe from ‘3 Idiots’. Check out Bollywood Teachears on this Teachers Day 2020 that we adore below:
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021