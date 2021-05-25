Juhi Chawla reunites with her family in Cape Town!

Adv.

Actress & environmentalist Juhi Chawla flew down to Cape Town & is currently going about doing touristy things with her family.

The actress completed a portion of her new web show Hush Hush & just when she was about to fly to Delhi for the rest of the shoot, she flew back citing lockdown restrictions.

The actress stayed low key for sometime & apparently immersed herself in learning about Ayurveda.

Adv.

Juhi’s children Jahnavi & Arjun who were in separate continents previously where they study were at their family home in Uganda recently.

They all reunited in Cape Town & are living it up after months of living separately.

The actress was seen posing at a local art exhibit.