ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely!

Actress Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely, going by her latest social media post

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely, going by her latest post on social media.

Kajal shared a picture on Instagram, dressed in a black and white polka dotted blouse. She completed her look with nude make-up and pink glossy lips. The actress is seen looking intensely into the camera.

“Eye contact is a dangerous, dangerous thing. But lovely. Oh, so lovely,” Kajal wrote alongside the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajal is all set to return to the screen post marriage with the horror series, Live Telecast, which marks her debut in the OTT space. The show drops on February 12.

The seven-episode Tamil series has been directed by Venkat Prabhu, and also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam.

The series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, who come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is aired live for millions to watch.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnupam Kher calls Health Minister Harsh Vardhan a people’s person
Next articleThis is Shahid Kapoor’s Monday treat to fans
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kajal Aggarwal returns with debut OTT series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kajal Aggarwal returns to the screens post marriage with the horror series, Live Telecast, which marks her debut in the OTT space
Read more
News

Kajal Aggarwal to marry Gautam Kitchlu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The actress took to...
Read more
Dialogues

9 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn’s Powerful Dialogues as Singham

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 9 years of Singham, we have a list of Powerful Dialogues from Ajay Devgn starrer Singham. Check out the Dialogues below:
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Should Kartik Aaryan try hair & toothpaste ads?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans
Shirtless Shahid Kapoor with glares

This is Shahid Kapoor’s Monday treat to fans

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Abhay Deol's 'experiments with painting'

Abhay Deol flaunts his experiments with painting

Sonakshi Sinha in white ensemble

Check out Sonakshi Sinha in this pristine ensemble

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021