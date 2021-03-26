ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol is back in all her ‘desi’ glory

Actress Kajol is back in India and has expressed her love for the Nation

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Kajol is back in India and has expressed her love for the Nation. Kajol posted a boomerang video taken during the shoot of her recent release “Tribhanga”. She is seen dressed in classical dance wear.

“I’M BAAAAAAACCCKK! In all my desi glory #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome,” she wrote. 

Kajol did not reveal where she was travelling lately. 

The OTT film, “Tribhanga”, is directed by Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

