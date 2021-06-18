Kajol poses in ‘beloved’ saree

Adv.

Actress Kajol looks gorgeous in her Friday post, where she strikes a pose in one of her beloved sarees.

In the Instagram image, Kajol is seen draped in an orange printed saree and sleeveless blouse with her hair open, next to a window. The sunrays add an extra touch of gold to her face.

“One more from the beloved series… sorry saree,” the actress wrote as the caption.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped love emojis on the picture.

The actress, who is married to actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, is an avid social media user, and she keeps updating fans about day-to-day life.

She recently shared a picture with her son Yug on Instagram. In the image, the mother-son duo wear masks as they pose for the camera.