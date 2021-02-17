ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol reveals her ‘meme sharing’ look

Bollywood star Kajol, had a new delight in store for fans. She shared a glimpse of the expression on her face when she can't wait to share a meme!

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajol with Renuka Shahne
Kajol with Renuka Shahne
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 17: Bollywood star Kajol, who is known for her humour and sarcasm on social media, had a new delight in store for fans on Wednesday. She tweeted a glimpse of the expression on her face when she can’t wait to share a meme!

Kajol shared a photo with actress-director Renuka Shahane where the two look at the screen of Kajol’s phone. “Me when I am all excited to share the meme I loved, with the person right next to me. Don’t we all do the same? #MeWhenI,” Kajol captioned the photo.

Renuka has directed Kajol in the recently released OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. In the film, Kajol shares the screen with actors Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol recently shared a funny quip on the idea of sarcasm, along with a funny facial expression of herself. “NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support” Kajol posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMila Kunis shares ‘yin-yang energy’ on screen with Oscar winner Allison Janney
Next articleFacebook user base hit 2.8 billion in 2020, revenues swell by 20% YoY
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Is 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40plus actresses as leading ladies
Read more
News

Kajol’s witty quip about ‘National Sarcasm Society’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, shared a funny quip on sarcasm with the snapshot of a funny face
Read more
News

Shah Rukh Khan find these celebrations repetitive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date repetitive; celebrates 11 years of 'My Name Is Khan'!
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Arjun Rampal’s ‘mesmerising’ time amid Satpura tigers with family

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Arjun Rampal shared videos & pictures from his trip at Satpura Wildlife reserve with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades & children
Lisa Haydon shares her camping trip revelation

Lisa Haydon shares her camping trip revelation

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone fears people might forget her name!

The story behind Aparshakti Khurana’s blue suit

Jacqueline Fernandez

Ballerina Jacqueline Fernandez sets Instagram afire

Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts hour-glass oomph in new bikini pic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021