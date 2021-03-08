ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol shares hilarious skincare routine

Kajol posted a video where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia's "Unstoppable"

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skincare routine, and it is hilarious.

Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia’s “Unstoppable”.

“My skincare routine, goes on straight after my moisturiser #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday,” Kajol wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who loves to share witty posts with fans on social media, was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, “Tribhanga”. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhy Jason Sudeikis thanked ex Olivia Wilde on Critics Choice win
Next articleMonica Dogra: OTT could surpass Bollywood in terms of content
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kajol shares her love story with coffee

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Kajol on Wednesday shared her cute love story with coffee."Once upon a time there lived a girl. She loved...
Read more
News

Tanishaa Mukerji shares yoga video from Maldives holiday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a motivating post for her followers on Instagram on Tuesday. The actor posted a video...
Read more
News

Kajol looks back at 'Devi' as short film turns one

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday recalled her short film Devi, which was launched on YouTube last year on this day."1...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021