Kajol shares hilarious skincare routine

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skincare routine, and it is hilarious.
Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia’s “Unstoppable”.
“My skincare routine, goes on straight after my moisturiser #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday,” Kajol wrote.
The actress, who loves to share witty posts with fans on social media, was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, “Tribhanga”. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.
The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.