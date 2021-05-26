Kajol’s quip on summer being cancelled

Adv.

There’s no sign of the pandemic ebbing just yet, and actress Kajol on Wednesday chose to highlight the situation with a throwback picture and trademark wit on Instagram.

The picture is from Kajol’s early Bollywood days the nineties. In the image, the actress wears a colourful silk outfit with a straw hat and long earrings.

“As everything for the summer is cancelled, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!” the actress wrote as caption.

Adv.

Kajol was last seen on screen in the digitally released film, “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.