Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut trolled over a picture of summer smoothie!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being massively trolled after she tweeted a photo of her summer special smoothie breakfast

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut's summer special smoothie breakfast
Kangana Ranaut's summer special smoothie breakfast (photo credit: twitter)
Mumbai, March 4: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being massively trolled after she tweeted a photo of her summer special smoothie breakfast on Thursday. It turns out the image she shared is exactly the same as one that is readily available on Google, of a recipe shared by a famous chef!

Kangana Ranaut reacted to trolls claiming the picture was clicked on Thursday morning in her vanity van.

Earlier on Thursday, she had posted with the image, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits. #Tejas.”

The comments section of the actress’ tweet was soon flooded with collages of the photo shared by her and the similar image available on Google.

In response, Kangana claimed, “Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do.”

“All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity,” Kangana retorted in a separate tweet.

The actress has recently ventured into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in Manali.

