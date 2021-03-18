ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut: Youngsters in ripped jeans shouldn’t look like homeless beggars

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed CM Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.

However, unlike other celebrities, Kangana has not criticised Chief Minister Rawat. Instead she shared photographs of herself wearing ripped jeans on Twitter and offered a fashion tip to youngsters.

“If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days,” Kangana tweeted, using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hashtag started trending on Twitter after Chief Minister Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnand Pandit: There was no question of not having Rhea in the film
Next articleSatish Kaushik tests Covid positive
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut starts 'Tejas' shoot in Rajasthan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming film "Tejas" in Rajasthan. Kangana tweeted on-location photographs on Thursday...
Read more
News

Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana

Glamsham Bureau - 0
On Wednesday Ashish Kaul sent a notice to Khar police station demanding action and clarification on why no police procedure has been initiated in the matter yet.
Read more
News

Ashish Kaul on FIR against Kangana: 'Narrative of Didda as nationalist written by only me'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 13 (IANS) Ashish Kaul, author of the book "Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir", who has filed an FIR...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...

4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured (lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates