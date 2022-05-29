scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kanika Kapoor shares glimpse from her court wedding in London

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve’ among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves. Gautam looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.

- Advertisement -

She captioned the post as “Happiness,” along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried”

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012. She is a mother to three kids – Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritish actors call for more women over 45 to appear on screen
Next articleCannes Best Director Park Chan-wook says ‘Movies are best for big screens’
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Kiara Advani

Malavika Mohanan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,416FansLike
52,280FollowersFollow
7,089FollowersFollow
60,048FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US