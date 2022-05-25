scorecardresearch
Karan Johar is truly a style icon

By Glamsham Editorial
Karan Johar and Darshan Yewalekar
Karan Johar celebrates his birthday on 25th May and the versatile filmmaker and television personality is not just known for his eye for talent and blockbuster content across various platforms but also for his style quotient.

Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar says the director and producer is truly a style icon and adds, “Karan Johar is a very creative person and this reflects in not just his work but in his life. He dresses, styles his surroundings and lives with a great sense of aesthetics and to work with him is always a great learning experience.”

Darshan Yewalekar’s next hairstyling project is Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and has also styled Johar on multiple occasions including for the covers of magazines like Hello! and Global Spa as well as for high-profile events like the recent Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

Says Darshan, “It is inspiring to work with someone who has such a diverse range of interests and such appreciation for beauty. On his birthday, it is my ardent wish that Karan continues to live his life with the same stylish abandon and never tires of blazing new creative trails.”

