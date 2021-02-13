Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi twinning in tie dye outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children, in which he is seen with his children in a strange way. Karan has shared two photos, one he is seen wearing the same getup outfit with his children, while in the second photo, only Yash and Roohi are seen together.
Karan wrote: “The tie dye fly! Thanks for the splash @kanikagoyallabel.” While Karan and Yash were in blue, little Roohi was in a red jumpsuit. All three outfits came with cool hoodies.
Karan was seen kneeling and next to him were his two babies. Karan, who is first-time father, wrote a book to express his thoughts of bringing up two kids as a single parent. It is titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv. Check out the photos below:
