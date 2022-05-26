Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash: Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek, Hrithik – Saba, Vicky – Katrina and others flaunting their glamorous looks

- Advertisement -

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Everyone who is anyone in Bollywood was there – those who were not had good reason to be absent.

The arrival of Bollywood couples such as Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani among others at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash made everyone’s head turn.

The birthday boy arrived at the party dressed in a green shimmery blazer and pants. Here’s who wore what to Karan Johar’s star-studded birthday party:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married last December, attended together. Katrina wore a mini white full sleeve dress with feather detail on the shoulders. She completed her look with silver sandals. Meanwhile, Vicky played the perfect contrast in a black suit that featured shimmery lapel collars.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen twinning in black outfits as they walked towards the venue together

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended KJo’s night looking like sparkling diamonds. Kareena wore a silver mini dress and left her hair open. she opted for a similar clutch and black heels. While Nawab Saab, Saif Ali Khan wore a black and off-white tux with a bow tie.

Shahid looked dapper as he went for a white blazer, black trousers and black bow. While Mira looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder black dress with a front slit,