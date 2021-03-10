ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks fans to choose hair colour

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from her salon session

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood babe Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from her salon session and asked for inputs from her fans about the hair colour she should go for. She is back to work within a month of son’s birth.

She shared a two photos on her Instagram story. The second photo is a selfie where Kareena is asking her fans about what colour she is opting for.

She also teased them with two colour options – Balayage and Blonde. “Can’t wait,” Kareena wrote and added a few emojis.

Check out the photo below.

