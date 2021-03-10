Kareena Kapoor Khan asks fans to choose hair colour

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood babe Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from her salon session and asked for inputs from her fans about the hair colour she should go for. She is back to work within a month of son’s birth.
She shared a two photos on her Instagram story. The second photo is a selfie where Kareena is asking her fans about what colour she is opting for.
She also teased them with two colour options – Balayage and Blonde. “Can’t wait,” Kareena wrote and added a few emojis.
