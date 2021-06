Adv.

The classic Zebra print is making a comeback thanks to the fashion designers the world over.

Leopard, snakes, giraffes, zebras and what not, sporting the wild this season are the fiery divas in B-town. Check out the photos below.

Kareena Kapoor picked a satin co-ord set—a longline shirt with flared pants.

Wear Zebra Print Like Sara Ali Khan

Shilpa is seen in a chic zebra-print pantsuit. She’s gone monochrome with this look, which is a brilliant move. T