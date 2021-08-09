HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in bottle-green dresses

Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to make a strong style statement.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kareena Kapoor Khan has learnt to ace, it’s making each and every one of her sartorial showcases count be it an airport look or a red carpet number.

Check out the photo below.

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a textured, bottle green coloured gown. She tied her hair in a high sleek bun, she skipped earrings and opted for statement rings.

Kareena looked stunning in the bottle green, deep neck embellished gown. With a no-makeup look, the actor looked gorgeous as her hair was tied up in a sleek ponytail.

Gowns are perfect for any occasion and we loved the way Kareena Kapoor carries this emerald-green halter neck gown

