Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor supports yoga during pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared posts on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy; Kareena is expecting her second child

By Glamsham Editorial
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a yoga position
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a yoga position (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post.

“A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm,” she captioned the image.

Well it’s great to see Kareena Kapoor Khan supporting yoga during pregnancy, the posts pretty much say that she supports the sportswear brand Puma too. Guess successful celebrities get opportunities to endorse brands in various ways. Remember Kareena in the Prega News (pregnancy test kit) campaign too?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif. –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleScotland's Josh Davey extends contract with Somerset till 2023
Next articleVarun Dhawan shares Haldi ceremony moments
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?
Read more
Feature

A film works, not star sons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It starts with a film that launches a newcomer. The film turns out to be a hit, which in turn makes the debutant actor a star
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor's well-heeled confession

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head.Kareena...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021