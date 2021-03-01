ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor shares first picture post delivery

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared first picture after giving birth to her second baby, a son.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her version
Mumbai, March 1: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her first picture on Instagram after giving birth to her second baby, a son. 

In the image, Kareena wears a straw hat, chunky sunglasses and a powder blue shirt. The sunrays add extra glow to her skin.

Kareena added, “Oh hello there… Missed you all.”

Kareena’s “Ki &Ka” co-actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comment section: “Roast chicken glow.”

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city’s Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday. 

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.

