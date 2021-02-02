ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor shows her version of reality on social media!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her version on social media and that it will continue, no matter what.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an instagram post
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her version of Instagram-versus-reality on social media and said that her Kaftans and pouts will continue, no matter what.

Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, Kareena is seen sporting sunglasses and pouting at the camera. The second picture has her sunglasses off but she still retains her famous pout.

“Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is #KaftanSeries,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is all set to welcome her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.  –ians/dc/vnc

