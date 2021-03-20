ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan gearing up for something big

Kartik Aaryan teased his fans about a new project on Saturday. The actor, uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kartik Aaryan gearing up for something big
Kartik Aaryan (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan teased his fans about a new project on Saturday. The actor, who is currently shooting for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers.

“Training for something big #NextFilm #SuperPumped,” he wrote with the picture.

Kartik recently informed his followers that actress Tabu had joined the shoot of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had posted a picture and captioned it: “Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film’s shoot was delayed several times due to Covid.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@kartikaaryan
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana brings back special gifts for fans from Northeast
Next articleSuresh Raina recalls 'surreal experience' of World Cup 2011 win
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT
Read more
Technology

Xiaomi projected to be 3rd largest phone maker globally in 2021

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Buoyed by its stellar performance in India and Russia markets, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is projected to become...
Read more
Technology

Smart TVs to ACs: Desi flavours for Indian homes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The global supply chain disruptions during Covid-19 and India's newly announced incentives have given electronics and home appliances...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

What makes Anand Gandhi put in years to start a project?

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s comment on transgenders

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, has spoken up against author JK Rowling's comment on transgender people.

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT

Worrying decline in health of Gen X, Y in US: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their...

Little stress a day good for your brain

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling...

Suspend Uber’s facial recognition checks in UK: Drivers’ union

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A drivers union in the UK has called for Microsoft to suspend the use of its facial recognition technology...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates