Kartik Aaryan gets a haircut on hills

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan got a haircut while in Manali

By Glamsham Bureau
Manali, Feb 26: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan got a haircut while in Manali, and shared a picture on Instagram of the experience. The actor is in the scenic hill town to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the image, Kartik gets a snip against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

“Manali mein katega,” Kartik wrote as the caption.

The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

