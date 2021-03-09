ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan in gym: He is a ‘work in progress’

Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a workout picture of himself, and by the look of it the star could be all set to bulk up

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9: Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a workout picture of himself, and by the look of it the star could be all set to bulk up. He shared the black and white photo sporting gym gloves, with his back to the camera.

Kartik captioned the picture as: “#WorkInProgress”.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar replied to the post with three fire emojis. Bhumi and Kartik have worked together in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh which hit screens in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designer Manish Malhotra complimented Kartik by saying: “Uffffff”.

The actor is currently shooting for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu and will hit screens on November 19. The film is a sequel to 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia Bhatt quarantines after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director Bhansali tests Covid positive: Reports
Next articleAnnie Murphy wants Woody Allen in jail
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kartik Aaryan’s Monday ride amid ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kartik Aaryan kick-started his Monday with a bike ride during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap up ‘Badhaai Do’ shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have completed shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Rajkummar posted two pictures on Instagram posing...
Read more
News

Karan Johar urges all to ‘go green’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 5: Filmmaker Karan Johar has urged all to go green in his latest post on social media. In an Instagram Story image,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021