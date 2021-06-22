Adv.
Kartik Aaryan is ‘Umbrella man’

By Glamsham Bureau
Known for giving a sprinkle of quirk to humour in his captions, actor Kartik Aaryan struck again on Tuesday. Kartik shared a picture from a photo-shoot on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen wearing an overcoat paired with a black T-shirt and pants. He is sporting scruffy hair, beard and is holding a big umbrella.

“#TheUmbrellaMan,” he wrote as caption.

It seems that Kartik drew inspiration from the author Roald Dahl’s short story “The Umbrella Man” for his caption.

On the work front, Kartik has two films lined up. He will be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.

