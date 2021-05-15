Kartik Aaryan wants ‘wrong captions’ only!

Adv.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday posted a picture on Instagram and asked fans to caption it wrongly. The image shows Kartik with a face pack. Alongside the picture he wrote: “Wrong captions only.”

Fans have some very funny things to say.

One wrote: “When mom says ki cow dunk is good for your face and you apply it and then she tells its a prank.”

while another posted, “When parents say : Ladki wale dekhne aa rhe h.”

Actress Sophie Choudry wrote: “I was always into masks.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in the film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. This is a sequel to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. It is expected to

hit screens in November this year.

He will also be seen in the film “Dhamaka”, which will release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s upcoming production “Dostana 2”.