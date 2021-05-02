Kartik Aaryan's yet another witty demo

Adv.
Kartik Aaryan’s witty demo of how corona slides into ‘unmasked faces’

Kartik Aaryan | pic courtesy: instagram
To create awareness about wearing masks in yet another hilarious way, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture depicting the effect of negligence. Kartik Aaryan demonstrated how coronavirus can enter the body, if you don’t wear a mask. Kartik gave a Dinosaur level imagination to his trademark wit.

In an Instagram picture Kartik posted, he is at an amusement park next to a dinosaur figurine, pretending to put his head into the Dino’s wide-open jaws.

“Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…,” he wrote as caption.

Kartik Aaryan has time and again used humour in captions to spread awareness related to Covid-19.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is busy with his upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ featuring alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. A follow-up to the 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film ‘Dhamaka’, which would be released on OTT.

