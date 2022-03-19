- Advertisement -
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi with Kaushals, shares wholesome pics

By Glamsham Bureau
Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif shared the pictures from her first Holi with husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws recently.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared two pictures, where she can been in the company of Vicky’s father and acclaimed action director Sham Kaushal, his mother Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny.

Everyone is seen smiling with gulal on their faces. In the second picture, Veena is seen touching Katrina’s cheek, as they posed for the camera. This year’s Holi is Vicky and Katrina’s first since their wedding. In the photos, Katrina is seen posing with Vicky’s parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate wedding ceremony was attended only by their closest friends and family members. After the ceremony, they headed to the Maldives for a honeymoon and returned to Mumbai in just a few days. The couple also rented an apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai after their marriage in December.

