Katrina Kaif glows in her first Karwa Chauth pictures with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were celebrating their first Karwa Chauth yesterday.

Katrina Kaif who got married to fellow actor Vicky Kaushal last December marked the occasion by posting pictures in ethnic outfits with Vicky and the rest of the family. Fans showered love upon the couple, calling them adorable.

In the images, Katrina looks stunning in a pink saree, while Vicky can be seen in a white kurta pyjama set.

Soon after she shared the post, Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

