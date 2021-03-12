ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina Kaif quotes Leo Tolstoy

Katrina Kaif's has posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom

By Glamsham Bureau
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif (photo credit: instagram)
Katrina Kaif’s has posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom on how to attain happiness. Katrina looks beautiful in the white sweater teaming this up with blue jeans, minimal make-up and open hair.

“If u want to be happy, … be . Leo Tolstoy,” she captions the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently spotted shooting alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led to fans speculating whether the two were filming for Tiger 3.

Besides this, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. She shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Phone Booth has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

