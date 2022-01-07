- Advertisement -
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny celebrate Isabelle Kaif’s b’day virtually

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the birthday of the actress's sister Isabelle Kaif virtually, which was also attended by actor Sunny Kaushal.

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the birthday of the actress’s sister Isabelle Kaif virtually, which was also attended by actor Sunny Kaushal. Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the group video call.

She shared a screenshot and captioned it: “Happy happy happiest @isakaif – this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you.”

In the picture, Katrina, Vicky, Sunny, Isabelle and one more friend are seen chatting from different locations on the video call.

Vicky had wished sister-in-law Isabelle on his Instagram Stories.

He shared a picture of her and wrote: “Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.”

She replied to him, saying: “Thanks a ton.”

In December, Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan with a limited guest list comprising 120 names.

The couple had tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in a multiple-day wedding.

