Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Khushi Kapoor to sister Janhvi: ‘Love you sometimes’

By Glamsham Bureau
Khushi Kapoor to sister Janhvi: 'Love you sometimes'
Khushi Kapoor with sister Janhvi
Adv.

The late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Thursday afternoon shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

In the image, the sisters are seen enjoying a sundowner at a plush restaurant during one of their travels abroad.

Khushi expressed her feelings for Janhvi in three words: “Love you sometimes.”

Adv.

Janhvi wittingly commented: “Oh wow can you come here and give me attention then.”

She looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, while Khushi’s black off-shoulder woollen shrug complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

Adv.
Previous articleKunal Jaisingh enjoys doing action scenes
Next articleTahira Kashyap does impromptu cleaning while on Kasauli trek
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates