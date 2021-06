Adv.

Many bollywood celebrities carry the trend of ruffles in blouse. Ruffles, lace and softer shades in outfits lend a romantic feel. One-shoulder outfits are a great way to show off some skin.

The style has been a huge hit since the ’60s and is still going strong. And nothing spells romance more than the subtle and sexy one-shoulder ruffle outfit.

Check out the photo below.

Kiara Adavani wore white ruffle blouse and styled it with a pair of pink high-waisted pants.

Deepika Padukone made a strong case for colour blocking by pairing the top with a pair of bright red pants