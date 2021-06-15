Adv.
By Glamsham Bureau
Checkout Kiara Advani's action-packed avatar | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her video post. In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer’s head.

“Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half,” Kiara captioned her video.

Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a “fitness freak” and “inspiration”.

Kiara was last seen in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawaani” where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. The actress has her kitty full with upcoming films like “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

