One of the most popular and loved Bollywood celebrities currently, Kiara Advani is also touted amongst the fittest actors in the industry. Giving a testimony of her perseverance and strict fitness regime, Kiara Advani shared a 2016 throwback video of herself acing a backflip. From starting the year with her inspiring workout routine to regular glimpses at the gym, Kiara Advani has emerged as a fitness icon with her enviable body.

Giving us apt weekend motivation, Kiara shared a throwback video of herself from 2016. Seen learning to ace a clean backflip, Kiara gave us an insight into her regular workout session. Clubbing the video with a super peppy track ‘Backflip’ from “Green Eggs and Ham’ Kiara wrote, “Once upon a time in 2016”. Engaging with her fans Kiara also out up a poll asking “Will I be able to do this again?”

Kiara Advani gives us a back flip into time

Owing to the dedication and hardwork, Kiara Advani has emerged amongst the most sought after names of the industry over the years with consecutive successes and remarkable filmography.

Donning the title of one of most busy actresses currently, Kiara is caught up wrapping her multiple projects back to back. Flying back and forth for her projects, Kiara Advani presently is finishing the shoots of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Besides this Kiara is also gearing for her first release of the year ‘Shershaah’, alongwith the release of Dharma Productions’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, in the latter half. Apart from that, Kiara is also shooting for her other upcoming projects offering a diverse plethora of performances in the coming future.