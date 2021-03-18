ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani: Hair fall is a concern we all face

Kiara Advani is known for the way she has maintained her long, healthy hair, ever since she began her career, despite busy schedules and travels

By Glamsham Editorial
Kiara Advani new face Pantene India
Kiara Advani: Hair fall is a concern we all face
Admired for her long, healthy hair, ever since she began her career, Kiara Advani is known for the way she has maintained them despite busy schedules and travels. She represents the young women of today who are free thinkers, paving their own paths and she believes that hair fall shouldn’t stand in the way of achieving goals.

Hair care brand, Pantene has launched its new campaign with Bollywood celebrity Kiara Advani, encouraging young women everywhere to embrace hair fall free open hair with confidence. The latest commercial highlights the concerns young girls face around hair fall causing them to tie their hair. Pantene with Kiara Advani emphasizes that – you haven’t grown your hair long to simply tie it!

Emerging amongst the most successful stars in tinsel town, Kiara Advani said “I have always had long hair, but hair fall is a concern we all face. Pantene’s proven solutions are enriched with Pro Vitamin B5 and Fermented Rice Water giving you flawless free flowing hair fall free hair. I am excited to be the new face of Pantene and share my journey with other women like me, who love their hair and enjoy wearing them open.”

Binu Ninan, Country Leader, P&G Haircare said, “We spoke to women across the country and their number one concern for their hair continues to be hair fall, making them keep their hair tied up and unable to flaunt them. With Pantene’s proven solutions, our ambition is that women can leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hair fall. We are glad to have Kiara Advani on board, who is a role model for young women everywhere.”

