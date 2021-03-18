ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week

Kiara Advani to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra as his showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week

By Glamsham Editorial
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra for Lakme Fashion Week
Kiara Advani is regarded one of the most popular and loved celebrities of Bollywood. From airport, gym, casual outings to ramps, Kiara Advani’s fashion choices gain a thumbs up from fashion police everywhere.

Known to create waves across the masses with her dazzling ramp attires, Kiara Advani is all set to play the showstopper for the veteran designer Manish Malhotra at the esteemed Lakme Fashion week.

While Kiara has walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week earlier, it is her debut as close friend Manish Malhotra’s showstopper at the fashion event. Manish Malhotra and Kiara Advani have collaborated in the past at multiple occasions, including her ramp walk as the showstopper alongwith Kartik Aaryan.

Touted amongst the most celebrated events of the Fashion world, Lakme Fashion Week witnesses designs of all the top notch designers of the industry, with the event being a grand function spread across a week.

On the work front Kiara is wrapping the shoots of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai. Gearing up for the release of her next Shershaah, Kiara will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jug Jeeyo amongst other projects.

