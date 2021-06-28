Karan Johar shares ‘Karan Ke Khayaal’

Adv.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared a few thoughts on social media that he tagged “#Karankekhayaal”.

Karan posted his words of wisdom on Instagram story, where he talked about English being a funny language and how “words have pet names”.

“Words have pet names these days. Amazing is amaze… Fabulous is Fab! I dread the day Hello will be hell! #Karankekhayaal,” Karan wrote on his Instagram story.

Professionally, Karan’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” released digitally.

Karan is all set to return as director with “Takht”, a period drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

In other news, Karan’s production banner Dharma Productions recently announced the controversial exit of actor Kartik Aaryan from the upcoming film “Dostana 2”.