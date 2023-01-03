scorecardresearch
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty twinning in black as they spend new year together

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, is madly in love with cricketer KL Rahul.

By Shweta Ghadashi
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty twinning in black as they spend new year together pic courtesy twitter
Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, is madly in love with cricketer KL Rahul. The sweet couple has been dating for a while now.

They have done it again this time with their New Year pictures hugging each other close. Athiya and KL Rahul rang in New Year 2023 in Dubai. The couple is expected to the tie the knot some time in early 2023.

The two stars rang in New Year together in Dubai. Athiya Shetty rang in the New Year with KL Rahul in Dubai. In photographs shared by their friends from the New Year’s bash, Athiya and Rahul can be seen seen hugging each other cutely.

She reshared photographs of herself with KL Rahul on her Instagram stories. Athiya wore a strapless black corset and blank pants while KL Rahul looked dapper in a black shirt with black pants.

Check out KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty twinning in black as they spend new year together below:

