ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Kriti Kharbanda: Laughter is like the windshield wiper

Kriti Kharbanda shares a stunning throwback picture, said that laughter is like the windshield wiper... what?

By Glamsham Editorial
Kriti Kharbanda photo credit instagram
Kriti Kharbanda (photo credit instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper.

Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear.

“Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn’t stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Her next release, “14 Phere”, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBitPay adds support for Apple Pay for easier payments
Next articleSiddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan to co-star in ‘Yudhra’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for ’14 Phere’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for 14 Phere. Kriti posted a string of pictures on Instagram Stories. In the images, Kriti is seen getting...
Read more
News

Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Kriti Kharbanda, who recently celebrated her birthday, and garnered great appreciation for her last release Taish, has been diagnosed with malaria.
Read more
News

Bejoy Nambiar: ‘Taish’ brings a sense of double pressure

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is excitedly looking forward to the audience reaction to his latest effort. Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming project, the revenge drama "Taish", releases on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jacqueline Fernandez fitness programme

Jacqueline Fernandez hopes her fitness programme motivates people

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jacqueline Fernandez, announced her own fitness programme, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans, hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.
Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja photo credit instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up post for amazing husband Anand

Sara Ali Khan's V-Day motto: Be your own 'Bae'

Sara Ali Khan’s V-Day motto: Always remember to be your own...

Taimur Ali Khan in Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day instagram post

Kareena Kapoor pens heart-melting Valentine’s Day message

Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph

Vaani Kapoor's mood is 'wild, rare and messy'

Vaani Kapoor’s mood is ‘wild, rare and messy’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021